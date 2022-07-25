Perryton seeking district title in year three under Kurt Haberthur

Perryton head coach Kurt Haberthur said his first year as coach of the Rangers was about installing a solid base. That year resulted in a 5-6 campaign.

Last year, his second at the helm, Haberthur says the Rangers expanded on that base before finishing 4-8.

Now, as Perryton enters year three under Haberthur, the bar is expected to rise along with vying for the District 2-4A Division II title.

“We’re on year three with me as the head coach and everybody knows the expectations now," he said. "The work level and every bit of our scheme, there’s nothing new to our kids anymore. Now we get to add some wrinkles and make us a little more versatile. ... After two offseasons, two summers, and two seasons we’re ready to roll."

Perryton enters the fall with a dynamic 1-2 punch at running back.

Isaias Dominguez and Stetson Garcia return after putting up outstanding years in 2021. The 5-foot-8 Dominguez was the speedster of the two, rushing for 1,089 yards and 15 touchdowns on 145 carries. The 6-foot Garcia pounded away with his power in putting up 623 yards and a pair of scores on 118 carries.

"Both of those guys are very good at a lot of things," Haberthur said. "We never really knew how fast Isaias Dominguez was before last year. He never got caught and just outran people in every game. ... Stetson is a guy that’s bigger and a lot stronger. He’s a kid who benches 350 pounds, squats a lot and can run. We’re really looking for him to have a big year and give Isaias more of a break."

Having two talented running backs that can do a variety of things obviously helps. Having offensive linemen in front of them to open up lanes helps even more.

Seniors Bryan Chacon and Daniel Alvidrez return to anchor what should be a solid front-five. Chacon, listed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, was nothing short of dominant as he graded out at 99% with 42 pancakes blocks while allowing zero sacks last season.

"Bryan is probably in the top-five football players I’ve ever coached," Haberthur said. "He’s that good of a football player, he’s smart, he’s very heavy-handed when he blocks and his feet are great. When he plays the game we don’t struggle very much. He makes things a lot easier for us."

Alvidrez is back for more, as well, after grading out at 90% last season.

"Daniel is a bigger kid and super strong," Haberthur said. "I mean he can squat 700 pounds and when he gets a hold of you, you’re done. You can’t get away from him."

Haberthur said the line could end up being even better than it's been the past two years by the time district play rolls around as the newcomers gain experience and develop.

It won't just be ground and pound for the Rangers, though.

Even though Abraham Hernandez is gone, Julian Cervantez is expected to take over under center. Haberthur says there will be a competition, but Cervantez is an electric playmaker and should be the frontrunner.

"He was the backup quarterback last year, so he knows what we’re doing on offense," Haberthur said. "He runs it, he commands it, and he’s one the big leaders on our team. He’s just a super phenomenal kid and a super leader who happens to be our best athlete. To have him at quarterback as our hardest worker and best athlete is fantastic.”

That's just the offense.

Half of last year's starters are back on the defensive side of the ball, including Dominguez (104 tackles, eight for a loss), Chacon (56 tackles, six for a loss) and junior linebacker Dalton L'Esperance.

"A district championship is our number one goal and we fully expect that," Haberthur said. "Perryton has always been a place where defense is prided and I expect them to be fast and play physical. I expect us to sway the game in our favor with our physical play and speed on defense.”

Regardless of how talented the Rangers are on their own, the toughest challenge will remain once district district play commences. Seminole should be every bit as good this year, as they always are, while West Plains and Borger should be strong as well.

With that being said, hoisting a district title won't be easy but a district crown is the goal Perryton players have set for themselves.

To crack their first winning season under Haberthur in year three would surely make this year a success and be the first time the program would win more than lose since finishing 9-2 back in 2016.

In Haberthur's eyes, however, whatever happens on the field coming up isn't what will make this year a success. From what he's seen, the year is a success already.

“Wins and losses are always something everyone looks at, but I think our success has already been determined by how we’ve been working and the things that we’ve done," he said. "A district championship and playing well into the playoffs will just be another mark of our success."

PERRYTON RANGERS

Head coach: Kurt Haberthur

2021 record: 4-8 overall, 2-2 in district

Base offense: Multiple

Base defense: Odd

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Returning Lettermen: 18

Top returners: Bryan Chacon, Isaias Dominguez, Stetson Garcia, Julian Cervantez, Daniel Alvidrez, Leo Lopez

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26: at Dalhart, 7 p.m.

Sep. 2: vs. Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9: vs. Dumas, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16: at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23: vs. Pampa, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30: vs. Stratford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Levelland, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14: OPEN

Oct. 21: vs. West Plains, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 28: at Borger, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 4: vs. Seminole, 7 p.m.*

* - Denotes district game