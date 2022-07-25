ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces Sun-News

2 dead after New Mexico Rail Runner strikes vehicle

By Associated Press
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Scru_0grz6jKR00

Note: This story now includes the names of the victims following an update from New Mexico State Police on July 25, 2022 .

SANTA FE — Authorities said Monday that a man and a 6-year-old girl were killed in a crash involving a Rail Runner commuter train and an SUV at a private crossing in New Mexico.

The collision occurred about 11:15 a.m. Sunday on State Route 313 near the San Felipe Pueblo, according to State Police, who announced Monday that the two victims were 30-year-old Derrick Tenorio of Santa Domingo Pueblo and a child passenger whose name was being withheld for the privacy of her family.

Rio Metro Regional Transit District officials said a vehicle had gotten on the tracks through a private crossing on the pueblo and was hit by a southbound train with about 90 people on board.

They said the train had just left Santa Fe and nobody aboard was injured.

Tenorio and the girl were pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police, who added that the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said that because the crossing is on private land, it doesn’t have the mechanical arms that are commonly seen at railroad crossings but does have lights and signs.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 2 dead after New Mexico Rail Runner strikes vehicle

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#New Mexico State Police#Traffic Accident#New Mexico Rail Runner#Santa Fe#State Route 313#San Felipe Pueblo
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy