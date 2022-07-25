BABIES The name of Pippa Middleton’s newborn baby girl has been revealed: Report The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister is a mom of three!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have reportedly named their baby girl Rose. The MailOnline reported the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s newborn niece on July 23.

Pippa’s father, Michael Middleton, recently confirmed the birth of his sixth grandchild. PEOPLE reported on July 11 that the Duchess’ younger sister and brother-in-law had welcomed their third child a couple of weeks ago.

Pippa and James, who wed in 2017, are also parents to three-year-old son Arthur Michael William Matthews and one-year-old daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane.

In addition to welcoming a new baby, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ aunt recently graduated with her master’s degree from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. In a press release shared by the university, Pippa said, “I have enjoyed the balance of work and motherhood and getting back into reading, writing, and learning again.”