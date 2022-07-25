NASCAR: Social Media Aflame Following Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch DQ’s at Pocono Raceway

On Sunday night, Twitter exploded following the news that Pocono Raceway winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified after NASCAR ’s post-race inspection. From drivers to meme-makers to reporters, social media was aflame.

Daniel Suarez – who moved from fifth place to third place after the DQ’s – was pleasantly surprised.

Chris Buescher – who moved from 31st place to 29th place – could not have cared less.

Hamlin’s tweet was short and sweet. But one user jokingly shared a clip of what his reaction may have actually looked like.

Hamlin and Ross Chastain matched up once again on the racetrack, this time ending with Chastain in the garage and Hamlin still out on the track. But all in all – even after the “payback” – Chastain ended up finishing in 32nd ahead of Hamlin following the DQ’s.

Meanwhile, was this the first NASCAR race in which the “winner” never led one single lap? It very well may have been.

Bubba Wallace sent out a congratulatory tweet to Hamlin – who is a minority owner of 23XI Racing – before the DQ news was announced. Wallace secured his second-straight top-10 result regardless, but moved up to eighth after NASCAR’s ruling.

We would love to see Wallace’s thoughts on the matter now that both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were DQ’d and Chase Elliott was awarded the win.

Why Did NASCAR Disqualify Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch?

After the ruling, Brad Moran, Managing Director of NASCAR’s Cup Series, explained the issues with Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 and Kyle Busch’s No. 18 cars :

“We were doing our post-race inspections,” Moran said in a press conference . “There were some issues discovered that affect [the aerodynamics] of the vehicle. The part was the front facia, and there really was no reason why there was some material somewhere where it shouldn’t have been and that basically comes down to a DQ. It is a penalty both first the 11 of Denny Hamlin and 18 of Kyle Busch have been DQ’d. Their vehicles are being loaded into a NASCAR hauler, they’re going to be taken to the R&D Center.”

He continued: “The final results have been changed to show that the two DQs were there. They have the opportunity to appeal it, and it’ll be all sorted out by next week.”

