High bacterial levels shut down southside Palma Sola Bay

A “No Swim Advisory” has been issued by the Florida Department of Health in Manatee for the Palma Sola Beach South Access due to elevated levels of enterococci bacteria. The stretch of beach found to have the high levels of bacteria is located at approximately 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West on the south side of the causeway. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The advisory was issued Monday morning for the south-side of the bay, along State Road 64, after receiving test results from water samples taken July 18 showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria.

The advisory will remain until bacteria levels drop to meet EPA safety guidelines. No other beaches in Manatee County are under advisory.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, enterococci bacteria is commonly found in the lower urogenital tract of foals, or baby horses. The bacteria can cause disease, infections or rashes in people.

Water samples are regularly taken at beaches around the county as part of the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.

The south-side of Palma Sola Bay is often shutdown for swimming because of high bacteria levels.