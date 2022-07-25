Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Have Mutual Interest In Contract Extension

Kevin Porter Jr. has illustrated consistent growth over the past 16 months, which could result in receiving a contract extension from the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. has established himself as a vital part of the Houston Rockets' rebuilding project.

The Rockets landed Porter in January of 2021 after a string of incidents prematurely ended his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And a year later, Porter has seen significant growth on and off the court.

Porter's consistent growth over the previous 16 months could award him a long-term contract from the Rockets. According to The Athletic , both parties are interested in a contract extension before the 2022-23 season.

"I am super happy for his success, and I know he is going to keep it going," Anthony Lamb said at the Vipers' first-ever Basketball Champ Camp on June 20 . "Pretty soon, I believe he is going to be an All-Star — and even more than that. I am happy for him. And I am looking forward to seeing him keep developing."

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Rockets cannot come to a contract agreement before the start of next season, Porter will become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Porter had a career season in 2022 but reached new heights during the second half of the season.

In the 22 games played post-All-Star break, Porter would go on to average 19.0 points on 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 6.1 assists and a steal. Porter's turnovers declined to 2.5 per game after he averaged 4.3 in November.

