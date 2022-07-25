ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Have Mutual Interest In Contract Extension

By Coty Davis
Kevin Porter Jr. has illustrated consistent growth over the past 16 months, which could result in receiving a contract extension from the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. has established himself as a vital part of the Houston Rockets' rebuilding project.

The Rockets landed Porter in January of 2021 after a string of incidents prematurely ended his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And a year later, Porter has seen significant growth on and off the court.

Porter's consistent growth over the previous 16 months could award him a long-term contract from the Rockets. According to The Athletic , both parties are interested in a contract extension before the 2022-23 season.

"I am super happy for his success, and I know he is going to keep it going," Anthony Lamb said at the Vipers' first-ever Basketball Champ Camp on June 20 . "Pretty soon, I believe he is going to be an All-Star — and even more than that. I am happy for him. And I am looking forward to seeing him keep developing."

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Rockets cannot come to a contract agreement before the start of next season, Porter will become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Porter had a career season in 2022 but reached new heights during the second half of the season.

In the 22 games played post-All-Star break, Porter would go on to average 19.0 points on 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 6.1 assists and a steal. Porter's turnovers declined to 2.5 per game after he averaged 4.3 in November.

