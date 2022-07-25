Ghislaine Maxwell moved to federal prison in Florida

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo… Read More

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, has been moved to a low-security prison in Florida, online records show.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on charges that she procured underage girls to be sexually abused by the late money manager. Epstein, already a convicted sex offender, killed himself in Aug. 2019 while he was awaiting trial.

In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of five out of the six charges she faced, and was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Maxwell was being kept in isolation at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Her attorneys claimed she was deprived of water and fed food infested with maggots, and subject to “humiliating” body-cavity and strip searches.

They requested she serve the remainder of her sentence in Danbury, Connecticut at a low-security institution, which served as the inspiration for the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black.”

In an email to News Channel 8, a Bureau of Federal Prisons representative confirmed she was being held at FCI Tallahassee. According to their website, she will be eligible for release in July 2037.