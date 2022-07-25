Proposed 2023 library budget disputed during city study session

City Commissioner John Kollhoff expressed concerns about the size of the library’s budget during the Abilene Public Library 2023 budget review in the July 18 Abilene Commission study session. The total revenue of the library’s proposed 2023 budget is $607,087.

Before his comments, Kollhoff passed out spreadsheets he created to commissioners, city staff and Wendy Moulton, director of the Abilene Public Library. The spreadsheets contain data from every Kansan library in towns with populations between 2,500 and 10,000, which totals 68 cities. The information was gathered from the 2022 budgets cities submitted to the Kansas Department of Revenue.