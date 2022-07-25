5-year-old shoots himself in stomach inside South Florida apartment complex

Photo: Getty Images

Plantation, FL - A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized after shooting himself in the stomach at a South Florida home.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a Plantation apartment complex on Friday after the 5-year-old got ahold of the gun and shot himself in the stomach.

Police say the victim's mother called 911 around 6:20 p.m Friday.

First responders arrived to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics stabilized the boy with rapid response emergency care before transporting him to Broward Health Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The 5-year-old is expected to survive.

Investigators say the shooting was an accident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

According to WSVN , it remains unclear if the child lives at the apartment, whether the mother was present at the time of the shooting, the type of firearm involved in the shooting, as well as where the gun was located when the boy used it.