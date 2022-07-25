ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Celtics offered Jaylen Brown in package for Kevin Durant

By @deliberatepix
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart

Comments / 0

Community Policy