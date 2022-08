MacBook Pro M1 just dropped to $999 — lowest price ever

Update: The MacBook Pro M2 is also now on sale for $200 off at Best Buy.

Earlier this month, Best Buy offered the MacBook Pro M1 for just $999. It's been one of the best back to school sales I've seen this season. Unfortunately, the sale lasted for about 24 hours, but there's good news because Best Buy's epic deal is back.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $999.99 . That's $300 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best MacBook deals I've seen this year. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $1,269 . Other MacBook Pro models are also on sale at Amazon/Best Buy.

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

$300 off: Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $999. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but a $999 MacBook Pro is about as rare a deal as it gets. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $250: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Save $300: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

Despite not being the newest model, this MacBook still definitely holds up when it comes to performance. In our MacBook Pro M1 review , this laptop’s Apple M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops can’t beat. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 12 minutes to transcode a 4K video, faster than the 15 minutes it took the Dell XPS 13 .

It has great battery life, too. This MacBook Pro M1 lasted a very respectable 10 hours in our tests, which is plenty to get you through the day without needing to reach for a charger.

The MacBook Pro 2020's keyboard and display also make it a great productivity laptop. With a bright and colorful display, everything you view on the 2020 MacBook Pro will look great, despite the fact it's unfortunately not in 4K. The keyboard is comfortably sized, and thanks to the new Magic Keyboard's pillowy soft feel, your fingers will fly across the keys.

Still looking for your perfect laptop? Check out our lists of the best Apple deals and the best laptop deals to browse other deals.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.