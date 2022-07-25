Guantanamo "forever prisoner" Khalid Ahmed Qasim cleared for release after 20 years, hopes for "another life" with his art

He’s going to join the Taliban 5 that Obama released. You know the same ones that promised to be in rehab and never do anything again 😂😂
well lets see, the issue comes, that every terrorist they've let out has rejoined the caliphate, and either has gotten caught again, your has become even more aggressive in their attacks, and the "Pennsyltuckian" you keep believing CNn, MSNBC, FOX, and countless other so called mainstream news outlets, having served in the military and seeing it first hand, trying to rehabilitate theses folks is almost impossible, their radical ideology, runs deep, and as someone said, if he wasn't, he certainly is now, and mark my words, this won't be the last we hear of this guy.
You can’t make this stuff up! We had 20 years to end this threat! Yet under the Biden ran military he is released. He will be back in the fight real soon.
