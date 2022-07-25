ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

French bulldog puppies stolen from Long Island home

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

SHIRLEY, NY (PIX11) — A burglar broke into a Long Island home early on Sunday and stole more than a half-dozen French bulldog puppies, police said.

The owner was asleep at the Concord Road property when someone broke in around 3:15 a.m., Suffolk County officials said. The burglar, or group of burglars, made off with five 1-month-old French bulldog puppies and two 6-month-old French bulldog puppies.

Man charged in Central Park jogger case will be exonerated

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects in the case. They did release photos of some of the dogs. Anyone with information on the stolen dogs is asked to contact the police.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

