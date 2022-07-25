ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals manager Dave Martinez not happy with Victor Robles over clown nose stunt

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Madison Bumgarner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Clown#Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy