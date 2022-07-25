ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas missing mom Christina Lee Powell's body found in passenger seat of car in mall parking lot

By Stephanie Pagones
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas mom of two who was last seen rushing from her San Antonio home on her way to work was found dead in her vehicle, which was parked just miles from her home and is believed to have been there for days, police and a law enforcement source told Fox...

