New Footage: Jason Momoa Seen Walking Back To His Car Unscathed After Scary Crash With Motorcyclist

Jason Momoa was seen walking back to his car as paramedics came to the rescue and helped out the motorcyclist when the two were involved in a scary head-on crash.

According to new footage, there's several fire trucks. The actor, who was wearing an orange shirt, was spotted on the side of the road walking back to his car, and fortunately, it looked like he came out of the incident unscathed. The injured rider is not in the video, but you can see their bike and gear on the road.

As OK! previously reported, the Aquaman star, 42, was driving down Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, Calif., when a motorcyclist, who was driving in the opposite direction, clipped him. The rider edged into Momoa's lane while on the curve, which is when the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist only had bruises and minor injuries after he slammed into Momoa's windshield during the crash.

The news comes one month after the Game of Thrones alum and Eiza González split. "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the source spilled about the former flames, adding the two "they might work it out."

"Jason is a cool guy," another insider added. "Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things. She will see Jason when they are in the same city."

Though Momoa has yet to comment on his romance with the model, she left a flirty comment on his most recent Instagram video.

"Tune in and rewatch the Final chapter is coming Aloha J," he wrote. "Repost from @seeofficial Baba Voss returns. The final chapter of #SEE begins August 26, only on Apple TV+."

The brunette babe replied, "Ummmmm wow! 🔥🔥."

TMZ was the first to break the news and show the video.