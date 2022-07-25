ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Watch: Breaching whale jumps out of ocean and lands on top of a Massachusetts fishing boat

By Anders Hagstrom
fox29.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
City
White Horse Beach, MA
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#White Horse#Videos#Viralhog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy