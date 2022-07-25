ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan-occupied region of Kashmir is part of India, says Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh has said that a part of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir is part of India.

Kashmir is a region in the northwest Indian subcontinent and has been disputed by India and Pakistan since the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

Parts of the region are administered by Pakistan, while others are administered by India.

“Kashmir was a part of India, is, and will be. We will continue to believe in that, brothers and sisters,” Mr Singh said.

