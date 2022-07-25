East Texas man opens bank accounts to donate school supplies to students in Uvalde, Texas

Cara Adams, founder of disaster-relief nonprofit Texas Relief Warriors, rallied neighbors to support victims in Uvalde. Together with local retail establishments and fellow nonprofit organization Lily’s Toy Box, Cara collected toys and other items to send to a victim of the tragic shooting and her younger brother. The specially created care package included toys, arts and crafts, games, plushies, and a beautiful necklace. “While we are so happy we were able to help in a small way, it is the community, organizations of all sizes, doctors, EMS, and fire department there that are making the real difference,” Cara said.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO