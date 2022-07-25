ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas man opens bank accounts to donate school supplies to students in Uvalde, Texas

elpasoinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La.- The community of Uvalde, Texas is still healing...

www.elpasoinc.com

KSAT 12

Uvalde residents healing through prayer after deadly school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Pastors near and far joined dozens of others in Uvalde on Wednesday to pray at the memorial site outside of Robb Elementary School. The gathering was aimed to honor the 19 students and two teachers killed in the mass shooting and promoted healing within the community.
CBS News

Robb Elementary principal pushes back on Texas lawmakers' report on shooting

Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez is pushing back on several claims made in a recent report from Texas lawmakers that was highly critical of both law enforcement and the Uvalde school district administration's response to the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave with pay this week.
devinenews.com

Local schools struggle to fill job openings

Devine and Natalia ISDs are among many Texas schools battling staffing shortages for the upcoming school year . School is slated to start August 9 in Natalia, August 11 in Lytle, and August 22 in Devine. Natalia ISD had 4 unfilled positions as of this week. “In my 22 years...
Texas State
Texas Education
kgns.tv

LISD reviews security measures ahead of new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District met for a weeklong summit on Monday where they discussed the increase in school shootings in the United States. During the conference they stated that this year there as been a total of 27 shootings and the year is not over.
tejanonation.net

Tejano stars support free Back To School event to benefit Uvalde on Aug. 14

Several Tejano stars will donate their time to support a free Uvalde’s Day Back To School event for the community of Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Jaime DeAnda, Sunny Sauceda, Mike and The Iconiczz, The Homeboyz, Gabriella Martinez, Alize Nino, and Stephie Mtz, are scheduled to perform at the event which includes family entertainment, food, bounce houses, snow cones, raffles, and free haircuts.
#East Texas#School Supplies#Bank Accounts
KENS 5

'I can’t just sit here and do nothing': San Antonio-led group posts photos of Robb Elementary victims after items from downtown memorial were moved

UVALDE, Texas — A San Antonio woman is joining other groups to keep the memory of the Robb Elementary victims alive. After tributes to a large memorial in Uvalde’s downtown plaza were taken away, the group We Are Your Voice teamed up with other grassroots organizations to display photos of the shooting victims on trees.
NewsBreak
Education
thebuzzmagazines.com

A care package for Uvalde

Cara Adams, founder of disaster-relief nonprofit Texas Relief Warriors, rallied neighbors to support victims in Uvalde. Together with local retail establishments and fellow nonprofit organization Lily’s Toy Box, Cara collected toys and other items to send to a victim of the tragic shooting and her younger brother. The specially created care package included toys, arts and crafts, games, plushies, and a beautiful necklace. “While we are so happy we were able to help in a small way, it is the community, organizations of all sizes, doctors, EMS, and fire department there that are making the real difference,” Cara said.
KXAN

Why Uvalde’s sheriff did not know about school shooter’s guns

Information revealed in the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee report suggests the Uvalde County sheriff, Ruben Nolasco, would have been notified prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde if the the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers had purchased pistols instead of rifles.
dallasexpress.com

New Report Reveals ‘Warning Signs’ for Uvalde Gunman

A new report on the Robb Elementary shooting released from the Texas House’s investigative committee recently provides shocking information about the shooter’s past, revealing that others were calling him a “school shooter” months prior to the massacre in Uvalde. The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, fatally...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Commissioner's Court meeting to be held Monday

UVALDE, Texas — A Commissioners Court meeting will be held Monday to discuss the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school. They plan to approve of the independent-action review of policies and procedures of the Uvalde Sheriff’s Department related to the school shooting.
