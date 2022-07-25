Jennifer Lopez broke out her 'birthday suit' for nude JLo Body launch

Photo credit Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In celebration of her 53rd birthday over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez gifted fans with a new booty balm product in her skincare line and she rocked her birthday suit for the occasion.

The Pop star, who recently wed Ben Affleck, first revealed the new product via digital newsletter to her fan club on Sunday. According to Billboard, the email read, “I’m always full of surprises that I love to share with you first… You know I had to make a booty balm. I want you to flaunt your best assets — yes, I said assets — and I want you to feel great doing so.”

Lopez later took to Instagram with a video ad of herself proudly flaunting her own assets and explaining the importance of taking care of your skin.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body,” she shared. “It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT booty balm is available now. Find more information here.