‘Our Priority Is Not to Save the Planet’: Rainforest Auctioned for Oil Drilling

www.vice.com
FormerDemocrat
3d ago
This is sad. Africa has plenty of natural resources. Don't need to sell off this land to "fight poverty". Need to stop the corruption first
Reply
16
Related
TechCrunch
One Green Planet
RELATED PEOPLE
natureworldnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
americanmilitarynews.com
IFLScience
FOXBusiness
americanmilitarynews.com
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
90K+
Followers
20K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 25