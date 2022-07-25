Travis Scott and Kanye West surprised 'Rolling Loud Miami,' while Kid Cudi walked off stage

Photo credit Stephane Cardinale and Jason Koerner/Getty Images

For this weekend's festival catch up, Rolling Loud touched down in Miami, for days filled with surprise appearances and unnecessary turn of events.

For one, after Kid Cudi, who stepped in as headliner for his friend turned foe Kanye West (who backed out last minute), he ended up storming off stage. Which in itself is already wild, but then shortly after Cudi’s departure, West ended up making an appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

Yup, despite the fact that West’s performance was canceled just days before the festival, he did as Ye does, aka whatever he wants, and showed up during Lil Durk’s set. The duo performed “Hot S***,” their new collab with Cardi B, as well as “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” which oddly enough features vocals from Cudi.

As for the why Cudi opted to cut his show short, well that brings us to the unnecessary turn of events portion of the story. As seen in fan filmed footage, Cudi had only gotten to the fourth song of his set, “REVOFEV,” when what seemed to be a bottle was thrown from the crowd and hit him directly in the face.

Cudi clearly and rightfully unamused let the crowd know. “Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f***ing thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he said bluntly. “Throw one more f***ing thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not f***ing playing. I’m not f***ing playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll f***ing leave If I get hit with one more f***ing thing, if I see one more f***ing thing on this f***ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f*** with me.” Sadly another water bottle was thrown at Cudi almost immediately after his request, so he angrily dropped the mic and walked off stage.

And that was just Day 1… Day 2 had its own surprise — another major guest appearance that took place during Future’s headlining set.

First bringing out Lil Durk which was cool, but nothing crazy since he performed the day before, but he followed that up by bringing Travis Scott to the stage for an electrifying return to Rolling Loud. First performing “Hold That Heat” as a duo, followed by Scott playing several of his own hits including “Goosebumps,” “Antidote” and “No Bystanders,” making sure Day 2 was extra lit.

No surprises or unnecessary turn of events for Day 3, just the regularly scheduled chaotic Miami energy, indescribable heat and performances from Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, headliner Kendrick Lamar and more.