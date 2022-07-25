Tim Hasselbeck identified where he thinks the Patriots have ‘legitimate question marks’

"I think we're maybe giving the New England Patriots a pass because of the history of success there."

Joe Judge and Mac Jones at Patriots OTAs. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 8-4 on Sunday as Toronto completed the three-game sweep.

In happier Sunday news for Red Sox fans, David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And in Celtics news, Boston has reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Nets for superstar Kevin Durant.

Patriots’ play-calling: With Patriots training camp practices set to get underway this week, the ongoing storyline regarding play-calling on offense has unsurprisingly resurfaced.

Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the head coach of the Raiders. The Patriots have not named a full replacement, instead opting to bring in Matt Patricia as the team’s “Senior Football Adviser” as well as being the offensive line coach, and Joe Judge, who is listed as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

The nontraditional approach taken by Bill Belichick has already drawn its share of skeptics. On a Monday morning episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” former NFL quarterback (now football analyst) Tim Hasselbeck described why New England’s structure might be deserving of more criticism than it has so far received.

“I think this is a really interesting story that I don’t know if it’s getting the attention that it maybe should. I think we’re maybe giving the New England Patriots a pass because of the history of success there,” said Hasselbeck.

Belichick’s decision is even riskier due to the presence of Mac Jones, who is attempting to progress after a strong rookie season.

“Josh McDaniels, who has been an excellent play-caller in the National Football League, is gone,” Hasselbeck added. “You have a second-year quarterback, and now you’ve replaced Josh McDaniels with guys that have never called plays at this level. So I think there are legitimate question marks about how that’s going to go for a second-year quarterback.”

The Patriots begin training camp practices on Wednesday, July 27.

Trivia: Can you name every NFL team Tim Hasselbeck played for?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two AFC, five NFC.

Red Sox prospect making plays: Phillip Sikes, 23, made a diving catch for the Greenville Drive, Boston’s High-A affiliate, in a 7-5 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds.

The United States 4×400 dominance: Both the US men and women’s teams won the world championship in the event.

Athing Mu at the wire: Mu, 20, became the first United States woman to win the 800-meter world title. The race came down to the final stretch, with Keely Hogkinson of Great Britain taking second.

On this day: In 1948, the Red Sox defeated Cleveland 3-0 as Dom DiMaggio homered off of Satchel Paige.

Daily highlight: Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a new world record at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. The new mark is 20 feet, 4.5 inches.

Trivia answer: Bills, Ravens, Eagles, Panthers, Commanders, Giants, Cardinals.