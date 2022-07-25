ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Police Share Stats in Effort for Transparency Stats

 4 days ago

July 25, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 7/17/2022 -7/24/2022. There were a total of 218 answered calls for service. There were 35 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were four felony arrests made and seven misdemeanor arrests. There were six traffic accidents, 181 traffic stops, and 161 citations/written warnings issued. There were six warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

