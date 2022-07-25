A ‘Big Brother’ Fan Theory Addresses the Mystery of the Festie Bestie Twist

Big Brother 24 is still bringing the twists. But Julie Chen Moonves didn’t fully explain it, leaving fans to develop their own theories about Festie Besties.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode that aired on July 24, 2022.]

What is the Festie Bestie twist on ‘Big Brother 24’?

The July 24th episode revealed a new twist on the game. Each houseguest started playing with a partner beginning that night. The bestie of whoever wins Head of Household (HOH) is also safe for the week. The HOH nominates a set of besties, and the veto competition will be played by sets of besties. If the veto is used, the nominated besties will be safe, and a new set will replace them.

On eviction night, only one person will go home. Moonves said she would reveal at next week’s live eviction what will happen to the houseguest who loses their bestie.

The besties this week are Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes, Matt “Turner” Turner and Jasmine Davis, Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale , Indy Santos and Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins, Monte Taylor and Joseph Abdin, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener. Turner won HOH, so he’s safe with Jasmine.

A ‘Big Brother’ fan theory believes the houseguest who survives eviction could reach jury

Fans are left guessing once again about an aspect of the game. But that’s not stopping them from creating theories.

One Reddit thread is full of reactions to the twist and speculation. “I see a lot of people saying this, but the twist isn’t new,” one user wrote. “The ‘Golden Key’ twist in BB13 was almost the same. And I have a feeling that whoever isn’t evicted from a pair will get a pass to jury like they did in BB13. Ironically, the Festie Bestie twist came on the heels of The Cookout , just like the Golden Key twist came on the heels of The Brigade, who both employed a similar strategy.”

Another fan explained how the Golden Key twist played out. “Basically, once your partner in the pair was evicted, you were not eligible for nomination until the pairs twist was finished, so that the HoH could only nominate intact pairs,” the fan commented.

However, there are other theories about how the odd number will affect the following week. “Someone ends up alone because their besty got eliminated. If that person wins HOH, they just play alone for the week,” another person theorized. “However, if they don’t win HOH, the person who does win HOH plays alone for the week, leaving that person’s besty also single. So the person who survived the block gets to pick: pair up with the HOH’s former besty, or pick a new partner by breaking up another duo.”

Some houseguests try to game the system

Houseguests revealed their strategies when picking a bestie in the episode. Many of them made sure to pick someone who wasn’t in their alliance. Currently, Po’s Pack is a significant alliance that includes Ameerah, Monte, Nicole, Kyle, Alyssa, and Michael. Other people also decided to sit next to bigger targets in the house to stay safe if they hit the block.

The live feeds revealed some people believe there is an advantage to losing your bestie. Nicole was open to going on the block with Taylor because of this. But we have to wait for the live eviction to find out for sure what happens next.

