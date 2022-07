Transparency and security are key words in cryptocurrency. The contagion crisis of May and June is a prime example of crypto’s shortcomings in the former area. Firms such as Celsius and Voyager Digital, both of whom have filed for bankruptcy, took highly risky bets with customer assets. This is well and good if customers are aware of the process, but the problem comes when everything is carried out behind closed doors – as this was.

