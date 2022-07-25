ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Anne Arundel Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Being Stabbed By Florida Sailfish: Reports

By Annie DeVoe
The woman was stabbed by the sailfish off the shores of Stuart, Florida. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

A 73-year-old Anne Arundel woman received the shock of her life when a sailfish impaled her in the groin during a fishing trip, according to multiple reports.

Her companions applied pressure to the wound after the Arnold woman was stabbed by the pointed bill of the 100-pound fish as it was being reeled in off the shore of Stuart, Florida, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the unexpected injury. Her condition was not available on Monday, July 25.

