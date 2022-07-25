Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Ohio deputy

www.fox19.com
Scott Pike
4d ago
God bless you you have given the ultimate sacrifice for your duties may you rest in peace
Reply
26
iz2crazy
4d ago
my sympathies and prayers for your family and comrades..thank you for your service..may you RIP
Reply
12
Brenda Reader Erb
4d ago
My heart breaks for him and his family. Unless you live it day after day no one has any idea of all the stress and turmoil a family especially a mother has to endure for this fear. God bless and comfort his family, especially his mother and his children, and especially his blue family. I send love and prayers to all of you. God grant you comfort and strength, protection to all.
Reply
4
Comments / 31