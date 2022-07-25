Manchester man gets 1 year for having child pornography

A 20-year-old Manchester man was sentenced last week to a year in prison after accepting a plea bargain in which he was convicted of a reduced child pornography possession charge, online court records show.

The prison term imposed on Nicholas Landry, who has listed an address on Mather Street, will be followed by a decade of probation, with the possibility of up to four more years behind bars for any violation of court-ordered release conditions, the records show.