ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics join Kevin Durant talks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Knuwk_0grylB1E00

Add the Boston Celtics to the list of suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant.

ESPN reported Monday the Durant Sweepstakes are still in the browsing stages with no deal imminent, but the Eastern Conference champion Celtics are in the picture along with widely reported teams with interest such as the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

Just before the open of NBA free agency, Durant formally requested a trade from the Nets. The 12-time All-Star reportedly has interest in a reunion with the Golden State Warriors, but it’s unclear whether the NBA champions are in favor of bringing him back.

The Celtics could present a package that includes All-Star Jaylen Brown. Brown is 25 and has two years remaining on his current four-year, $106.3 million contract.

ESPN reported Boston also could bundle unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and consider first-round pick swaps with the Nets in 2024 and 2026.

All-Star Jayson Tatum, per the report, is considered off-limits in trade discussions.

Durant is beginning a four-year, $194 million deal with the Nets. He is slated to make $42.97 million for the 2022-23 season.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP and a four-time scoring champion, Durant joined Brooklyn as a free agent in 2019 alongside Kyrie Irving. Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 games this past season with the Nets, who traded fellow All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster deal involving Ben Simmons.

Irving, a seven-time All-Star, picked up his $36.5 million option, though the Nets are said to be willing to listen to trade offers/

Durant, the 2013-14 league Most Valuable Player, has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 939 games with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-16), Warriors (2016-19) and Nets.

The Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Durant Sweepstakes#Eastern Conference#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Finals Mvp#The Philadelphia 76ers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy