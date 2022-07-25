ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Going Camping: Philadelphia Eagles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGGMF_0grylA8V00

Last year’s wild-card berth was enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to commit to Jalen Hurts for at least another season and try to run it back with an assist from their relatively weak division.

The surprise trade for Titans receiver A.J. Brown seemed to solidify the Eagles’ offense. It’s now up to the defense not to show its age at certain positions.

Training camp location: Philadelphia
NovaCare Complex
Rookie report date: July 26
Veteran report date: July 26

Key losses: DT Hasaan Ridgeway

Key additions: WR A.J. Brown, EDGE Haasan Reddick, LB Kyzir White and WR Zach Pascal

Philadelphia entered the draft with two first-round picks and team president Howie Roseman was masterful on the first night of the draft. He landed Davis, who represents an upgrade over the only free agent to leave town (Hasaan Ridgeway). But he might have made a more important move with the second first-round pick he was dangling in front of the rest of the league.

Roseman was able to get a top-notch receiver when he made a trade with the Tennessee Titans for A.J. Brown. We’ll call the Eagles to top the Cowboys in the NFC East for now. If the Eagles can come up with decent secondary play (the one need that wasn’t addressed in the offseason), we could be talking about a lot more for Philadelphia.

–WEEK 1 IN FOCUS:
Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET
Line: Eagles -4.5 (FanDuel)
Total: 46 points

The Eagles’ most lopsided win of 2021 came on the road against the Lions, a 44-6 drubbing in which the running game and defense in particular feasted. Detroit is scrappy, but might still reside on the bottom rungs of the league’s proverbial ladder in 2022.

–HURTS, DONUT?

Hurts ran in goal-line situations more than pretty much any quarterback last season, apart from Cam Newton’s brief return to the Panthers. His 10 rushing touchdowns were a window into what Hurts can do with regularity going forward, making DraftKings’ over/under of 8.5 rushing TDs (over at +100) so irresistible.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Hasaan Ridgeway Key#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy