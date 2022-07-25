ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Report: Woman allegedly stabbed man at Bristol park

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol police charged a woman with malicious wounding after investigating an alleged stabbing at Cumberland Square Park Sunday night.

A report from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department stated that at 5:50 p.m., the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department informed officers that a man with a stab wound walked to the fire station from Cumberland Square Park. As of Monday morning, he remains in stable condition at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Police responded to the park and spoke with witnesses, who told investigators the man had been arguing with a woman at the park when the woman allegedly “stabbed/cut” the man, the report states.

The woman, identified as Jessica D. Burker, 35, was charged with one count of malicious wounding. She remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on a $15,000 bond. She will appear in court on July 25.

