Indiana legislators begin special session

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As state lawmakers in Indiana begin their special session Monday, WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean is on location tracking all of the developments.

Legislators are expected to address multiple topics during the session, with Indiana’s abortion laws being the focus of many following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe V. Wade.

According to Republican representatives at a press conference ahead of the session, the abortion bill would prohibit abortions unless necessary to prevent a “substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother.” The bill also reportedly has exceptions in cases where the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, however, those exceptions would require an affidavit.

Anti-abortion groups as well as abortion rights advocates have gathered in the statehouse to voice their concerns regarding the proposed legislation.

State Democrats have vowed to fight the proposed abortion legislation, saying the abortion plan would result in women dying.

Public testimony for and against SB 1

Members of the public were given a chance to comment on the proposed legislation. Testimony will run until 5 p.m. Monday and resume Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

Topics still to come

While Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb had called for a taxpayer refund as part of the special session, Republicans say they plan to take a different route offering instead a suspension of sales taxes on residential utilities .

Republicans are also expected to propose a gas tax cap that would remain in place until June of 2023. The legislation would also appropriate $17,700,000 from the state general fund to the auditor of state to make transfers to counties, cities, and towns to cover the gasoline excise tax and special fuel tax that each county, city, and town would have otherwise received if the rates had not been frozen.

This is a developing story check back for updates, and tune in Monday night to WAWV News at 5 and WTWO News at 6 for a full recap of the day’s activities.

