A new study revealed that while long COVID was relatively rare in children, it was still prevalent in hospitalized adolescents, who were over the age of 14. The study, recently published in JAMA Network Open, is one of the largest to ever investigate the lingering effects of COVID-19 in children, with more than 2,000 of them tracked for at least 90 days beyond the initial Covid infection.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO