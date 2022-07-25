ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman, 63, dead after Uptown fire; CFD firefighter injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 63-year-old woman died Monday after a fire in Uptown over the weekend, Chicago fire officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

CFD tweeted about 11:10 a.m. Saturday that fire crews responded to a blaze in the 1300-block of West Winnemac Avenue and put the fire out.

A male firefighter had to be taken to Illinois Masonic medical center, and a female civilian was taken to Swedish hospital after the incident, Chicago fire officials said.

About 8:30 a.m. Monday, CFD tweeted that there was a fatality connected to the fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Lynn Fung, who lived on the same block where the fire occurred, had died.

The Chicago Fire Department Public Education Division passed out smoke detectors in the area later Monday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfd#Chicago Fire Department#Accident#Illinois Masonic#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
95K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy