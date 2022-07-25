Cleveland EMS supervisors fight for 2017 pay raise despite staff shortages: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the union for Cleveland EMS captains has won another legal battle over raises dating back to 2017, but it’s still not clear when those supervisors will see their money.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Appeals issued an opinion in favor of the Communications Workers of America Local 4340 last week.

The union has been through arbitration, the State Employee Relations Board and the courts to get the City to honor a contract agreement covering 2016-2019.

While the Appeals Court ruled in favor of the Union, the Mayor’s office released a statement to the I-Team that said, “We just received the ruling, and the City is currently reviewing.”

The Appeals Court ruling notes an Arbitrator determined the captains should get 2% raises in 2017 and 2018 with a $3000 “equity adjustment” or pay increase in 2018. The City, ultimately, has fought in Court on grounds including “it was outside the Arbitrator’s authority to order retroactive payment.”

But, again, the Appeals Court ruled the earlier rulings in favor of the captains should be carried out.

Cleveland EMS has 16 Captains serving as supervisors.

This battle for the supervisors drags on as Cleveland EMS is struggling with short-staffing and growing response times to get to even the most critical emergencies.

City Council hearings have highlighted the City’s trouble holding onto paramedics, in part, due to pay issues.

A City document reviewed by the I-Team shows EMS is short by about 50 paramedics and EMTs.

The union for those workers is currently negotiating a new contract with the City.

Cleveland police are scheduled to vote on a new contract in a few days.

