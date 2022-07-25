Georgia AD Josh Brooks beating inflation, but Bulldogs’ tickets still hottest in SEC

UGA Tailgating

ATHENS — Inflation is hitting the secondary ticket market as hard as the gas pumps and grocery stores.

Georgia football fans know that better than any other fanbase, according to a study from “TickPick,” which shows four UGA games among the eight most expensive SEC matchups this season.

• Auburn at Alabama, $561

• Oregon vs. Georgia, $559

• Auburn at Georgia, $455

• Texas A&M at Alabama, $410

• Georgia vs. Florida, $386

• Penn State at Auburn, $331

• Alabama at LSU, $299

• Tennessee at Georgia, $290

Bulldogs’ fans can be thankful second-year AD Josh Brooks found a management strategy that enabled him to avoid raising ticket prices or concession stand prices despite UGA making much-needed investments into facilities and coaches’ contracts.

