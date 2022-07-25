Georgia AD Josh Brooks beating inflation, but Bulldogs’ tickets still hottest in SEC
ATHENS — Inflation is hitting the secondary ticket market as hard as the gas pumps and grocery stores.
Georgia football fans know that better than any other fanbase, according to a study from “TickPick,” which shows four UGA games among the eight most expensive SEC matchups this season.
• Auburn at Alabama, $561
• Oregon vs. Georgia, $559
• Auburn at Georgia, $455
• Texas A&M at Alabama, $410
• Georgia vs. Florida, $386
• Penn State at Auburn, $331
• Alabama at LSU, $299
• Tennessee at Georgia, $290
Bulldogs’ fans can be thankful second-year AD Josh Brooks found a management strategy that enabled him to avoid raising ticket prices or concession stand prices despite UGA making much-needed investments into facilities and coaches’ contracts.
