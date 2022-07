In addition to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is the other hot name in trade rumors. After the Jazz received a massive haul for Rudy Gobert, they are looking for another similar package for Mitchell that will help them enter a full rebuild. Mitchell has been linked to the New York Knicks since the rumors started circulating, but Shams Charania of The Athletic says a number of other teams are involved in the talks as well. That includes the Charlotte Hornets.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO