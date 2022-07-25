NCAA Football: SEC Media Days Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports - 18721760

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days

Winner: The “Nobody Believes in Us” narrative

Georgia won the National Championship last season. It returns the bulk of a top-10 offense to go along with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Defensively, the Bulldogs obviously have some key components to replace. But the Bulldogs still have three defenders that made Preseason First Team All-SEC. The cupboard is not bare on that side of the ball, just inexperienced.

So it makes sense that Georgia would be an overwhelming favorite to win the SEC East, as the media voted them as such. But when it came time to pick a champion for the league, Georgia did not get said benefit of the doubt. Not by a longshot.

Of the 181 championship selections, 18 went to Georgia. An overwhelming 158 went to Alabama.

