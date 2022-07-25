Rookie OL Dylan Parham predicted to win left guard job during training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have been at training camp for a few days now, but the first padded practices will come later this week. And while we can’t take too much away from practices in tee-shirts and shorts, it’s never too early to make some bold predictions about the seasons.

In a recent article by ESPN’s 32 beat writers, they were tasked with giving a camp prediction as all teams report to camp this week. Senior writer Paul Guiterrez believes that rookie guard Dylan Parham will win the starting left guard job for the Raiders.

Here is what he had to say about the rookie after a few days at camp and his chances of winning a starting job:

Dylan Parham, the first draft pick of this Raiders regime, will win a starting job on Las Vegas’ beleaguered and rebuilt offensive line. Left guard seems to be the landing spot for Parham, a third-round pick, even though John Simpson started all 17 games there last season. But the right side is in more flux, with 2021 first-rounder Alex Leatherwood perhaps moving from right guard to right tackle, and former starting right guard Denzelle Good returning from a torn ACL in his left knee.

Parham will likely be battling John Simpson for the left guard spot and that should be a fantastic matchup in camp. Simpson is the more powerful player, but it’s Parham who is the better athlete and can hold up in the passing game.

The Raiders are looking for ways to get their five best offensive linemen on the field at the same time. So don’t be shocked if they find a way to get Parham into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.