South Carolina Ranked Among 2022’s Worst School Systems

They have been for the last 20 flippin years. Pay the teachers what they are worth, so we can get good qualified teachers. Pretty simple really. 🙄
It’s not teachers!!! It’s parents not holding kids accountable. I taught for 32 years and the changes I saw were unbelievable! Teachers cant discipline because parents get mad since their kids are never at fault. Also, if test scores are compared, then all must realize that ALL AC kids participate. This isn’t true in many other states.
Is this really a surprise? We have had republicans in charge for 30 years - what do you expect? Time for change and a move into the 21st century. Vote Blue - for our kids, for our safety, for education, infrastructure and progress. SC is going BACKWARDS. Vote Blue up & down the ballot in November.
