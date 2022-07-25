Rolling along with heat & humidity

A good Monday to you all! Temperatures will be heating up this week as rain chances remain lower, especially at the beach. High temperatures today will be pretty close to what was most saw on Sunday, but likely a couple of degrees hotter.

Triple-digit heat indices will be seen inland once again and that will be the main headline for most of the week. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine for today, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will fire up in the mid-afternoon. This will be the case on Tuesday as well, again more so inland.

Conditions will be heating up Tuesday-Friday and it is likely there will be consecutive days where heat alerts of some form are issued by the National Weather Service. Dewpoints will continue to be running in the 70s and that will make the heat index over 100 degrees for a large majority of the week.

Later in the week, a cold front will approach the Carolinas. Scattered rain & storm chances return Friday and Saturday, and average high temperatures will return for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated pm storms possible. Highs 91-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with scat’d inland storms around. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-89 beaches.

