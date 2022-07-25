'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' ﻿trailer: See how it honors Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa

Marvel Studios

The trailer for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has arrived.

The highly anticipated trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, and shows glimpses of life without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with cancer. He was 43.

Set to a Tems cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry," the trailer shows various scenes from the upcoming sequel, including peeks at returning favorites like Letitia Wright's Shuri and Lupita Nyung'o's Nakia. The brief clips also show new life being born and a preview of a new suited star.

The only words spoken during the emotional two-minute-long trailer come from Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda.

"I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone," she states. "Have I not given everything?"

Per a press release, the movie will see Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda," the press release states.

The cast also includes Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livanalli, Tenoch Huerta -- who plays Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation -- and more.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be the final title in Phase 4. The film opens in theaters Nov. 11.

