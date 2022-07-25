Martha Stewart says 6 of her pet peacocks were killed by coyotes

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of six of her pet peacocks.

Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to share a clip of one of the beautiful birds with its colorful feathers fully extended and wrote, "RIP beautiful BlueBoy."

"The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy," she wrote in the caption of her post.

"Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??" she asked her followers.

Stewart added that they are "no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard" and are "enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing" as new safety precautions.

Explaining the song choice attached to the clip -- Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" -- Stewart added, "By the way i do not have any idea how the marvin gaye music found it's way to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate,"

It's unclear how many peacocks remain at Stewart's home.

Stewart owns many pets and often shares snaps of them on her social media accounts.