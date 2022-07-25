NCAA proposes elimination of transfer limit for student-athletes

www.nbcsports.com
TSmith
3d ago
We are witnessing the slow death of college sports. Once players can jump teams as much as they like. Loyalty to the Team and the School mean nothing.
tony
4d ago
Now a bunch of athletes can pack and move anytime they want without any commitment to a school. Should work perfect for some spoiled athletes that don’t get the best nil deal. “Pay me more or I’ll transfer, I can do it five times while I still have elegibility”. Sounds great for college sports
Dixon Wood
3d ago
How is this going to benefit the student? Might as well forget the farce that the top players are really students and just pay them to make money for the school without having to attend classes or get a degree.
