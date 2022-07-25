ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car break-ins hit St. Louis County Sunday morning

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A string of car break-ins hit the St. Louis County area Sunday morning.

Town and Country Police said two men broke into several vehicles Sunday morning. They were in a gray Toyota Avalon.

Police in nearby cities also got calls about car break-ins, and in Maryland Heights, police said someone fired a shot at a person who tried to stop them from breaking into a vehicle.

mike mike
4d ago

Police need’s to really be out at night instead of sleeping in the patrol cars, this is when the north county bum’s come out and start the crime spree.

