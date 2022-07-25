Car break-ins hit St. Louis County Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A string of car break-ins hit the St. Louis County area Sunday morning.
Town and Country Police said two men broke into several vehicles Sunday morning. They were in a gray Toyota Avalon.
Police in nearby cities also got calls about car break-ins, and in Maryland Heights, police said someone fired a shot at a person who tried to stop them from breaking into a vehicle.
