Car break-ins hit St. Louis County Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A string of car break-ins hit the St. Louis County area Sunday morning.

Town and Country Police said two men broke into several vehicles Sunday morning. They were in a gray Toyota Avalon.

Police in nearby cities also got calls about car break-ins, and in Maryland Heights, police said someone fired a shot at a person who tried to stop them from breaking into a vehicle.

