Texas school district to lock students' phones in a bag during class

what happens if the kid is in need of help like for example getting jumped or bullied in the restroom..or threaten by another student..I think this rule is outrageous..kids should be allowed to carry there phones on there body at all times Incase of a emergency they can use it..but stay off the phone during class...
An yes, take away 911 access from the vulnerable. Big nope for me. My kids will always have permission to talk to me while they are at school. I care not what the school thinks. It’s the same with me at work. If you’re gonna tell me I cannot talk to my family, you’re not someone I want to work for. Someone else’s dream or big idea will never be more important than my family.
Good. When cell phones first came out I was a teaching sub at Hirshi High very part time. I saw how distracting cell phones can be to learning. And driving. And walking across the street. Be safe.
Comments / 42