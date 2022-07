We can all do so much better with a bit of help. Many of us fear asking for help though, and this could be holding both ourselves and our businesses back. It certainly can be helpful to ask for help when it comes to building a business. Imagine how much better it could be to get support and share resources to develop your business. You will have hundreds of things going on simultaneously (or at least you should), especially in the early days, right through to when it's time to grow to survive.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO