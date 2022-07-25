Man who died in Wash Co. officer-involved shooting identified
The man who died Sunday night in police-involved shooting in Washington County has been identified.
The county coroner says 29-year-old Cody Bennett of Monongahela was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say they responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street around 10 pm where a man was reportedly firing shots outside of his home.
Officers allegedly shot and killed Bennet following a confrontation. State Police are investigating.
