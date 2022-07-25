Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday that he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

The West Virginia Democrat, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said his diagnosis came earlier Monday.

“I will isolate and follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” he said in a social media post.

His announcement came days after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, the president’s physician said the 79-year-old’s mild symptoms continued “to improve significantly.” The president, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment aimed at reducing the severity of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the most recent date for which data was available, nearly 79% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just over 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and more than 48% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten at least one booster shot, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have reported more than 90.4 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, resulting in over 1 million deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 570.2 million cases have been reported, resulting in 6.3 million deaths, according to the university.

©2022 Cox Media Group